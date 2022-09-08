ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Siddhant was ‘very nervous’ while working with Katrina in Vicky’s presence

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Phone Bhoot’ along with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, has revealed that he was “very nervous” when he started shooting with Katrina.

Siddhant, Katrina and Ishaan recently appeared in an episode of popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7 where show host Karan Johar asked if Siddhant ever got intimidated with Katrina’s presence.

Responding to the question, Siddhant cheekily said: “I think it was the first time we did the scene together. I was very nervous, because Vicky was there.”

Talking about his experience of working with two major stars — Katrina Kaif and Deepika back to back in his films, Siddhant said: “They are two distict superstars. For me every film is a first film, I have worked with Ranveer and Alia in my first and then Deepika, and Katrina.”

‘Phone Bhoot’ is all set to release on November 4 in theatres.

