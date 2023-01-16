ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Siddharth Anand: Directing SRK is a responsibility and it’s even greater now

Director Siddharth Anand, in a video released by Yash Raj Films, spoke about Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the cinemas after four years.

Anand said: “Directing SRK is a responsibility and it’s even greater now because of the break that he had taken and that has created immense expectations and excitement with his audience.”

“I am realising now, towards the end of the film into the release of the film, what and how large that fan base is. So yeah, that is an amazing feeling and it’s somewhere exciting because we know that we have hopefully made a film that they will be happy and proud of.”

About the electrifying SRK and Deepika pairing in ‘Pathaan’, Sid said: “Just the fact that SRK and DP have done so many films before and fortunately all of them have been really successful. It became a challenge to see how different can they look and so, our team really worked you know intricately to present them in a new way.”

SRK and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’.

Siddharth added: “The fact that DP is looking different from her films and SRK is looking different from his films, automatically their pairing will look fresh. So that is the approach we took and it’s amazing, I think the audience is loving it.”

‘Pathaan’ is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

