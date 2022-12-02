ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Siddharth Anand: Went to eight countries to shoot ‘Pathaan’

NewsWire
0
3

Director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming actioner ‘Pathaan’ has been shot across eight countries of the world. The film has been shot in Spain, UAE, Turkey, Russia and Siberia, Italy, France, India and Afghanistan to present an outlandish action thriller.

Siddharth says, “Locations always play a huge role in my films and they became even more important for ‘Pathaan’ as we intended to deliver an action spectacle for audiences that they have never seen before. To achieve that scale and variation in visuals, we went to eight countries to shoot the film and its lavish action sequences!”

He adds, “We were clear that every scene of ‘Pathaan’ needs to be breath-taking and we meticulously went about planning to achieve this. I remember the pre-production of Pathaan took close to two years because we wanted to be absolutely sure that we are going to try and raise the bar of action spectacles in India.”

“We have shot in some of the most remote and most exquisite locations in the world that have helped us create a visual experience that is immersive and outlandish. I simply hope that audiences love our effort to create a cinematic milestone when ‘Pathaan’ releases in theatres on Jan 25.”

‘Pathaan’ is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

20221202-112805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arijit Singh: Love songs have no season

    Father-son duo Mammootty, Dulquer head to OTT with ‘Salute’ and ‘Puzhu’

    Producer Manish Mundra to turn director with film inspired by true...

    Sanya Malhotra-starrer ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ releases on Nov 5