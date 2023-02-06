Around 17 guests have arrived so far from Siddharth Malhotra’s family to attend his wedding to Kiara Advani.

Siddharth came with his father Sunil Malhotra, mother Rima Malhotra, brother Harshad Malhotra and others at around 8 p.m. on February 4.

On February 6, his uncle Jaideep Bhalla, aunt Eraseli, grandmother Harcharan Bhalla, niece Avani, aunt Ambika Hora, uncle Ashok Hora, cousins Rohan Malhotra, Momina Noor, Ishita Bhardwaj, Vaibhav Bhardwaj, Arjun Hora, Arjun’s wife Zoya Hora, nephew Adhiraj Malhotra arrived at the wedding.

Siddharth’s grandmother told media that she is very excited and happy.

Delhi boy Siddharth’s guest list is longer than Kiara’s. It includes his mother’s friends as well. These guests have come from Delhi and Punjab.

The couple’s common friend Karan Johar was on the list from both sides. Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, film producers Aarti Shetty, Pooja Shetty and many others will attend the wedding.

10 people have come from Kiara’s family so far. These include her father Jagdeep Advani, mother Genevieve Advani, Ishaan Advani and grandmother. Her brother Mishal Advani came on Sunday evening. Apart from this, aunt Sumita Advani, uncle Harish Advani, grandmother Valerie Advani, aunt Shaheen Agarwal, relatives Ishita Advani, Karma Vivaan arrived on February 5.

Kiara’s guest list at the wedding includes people from Bollywood as well as business families. The most special is her childhood friend Isha Ambani.

Isha and her husband had reached Jaisalmer airport by their private charter at around 9.30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Apart from this, Kiara’s Bollywood friend Shahid Kapoor came with his wife Meera and Karan Johar on Sunday morning. Actress Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jai Mehta, choreographer Shabina Khan, business woman Jeba Kohli, and actor Ishaan Chandok will also attend the wedding.

The event management company has called a team of waiters from Mumbai and Delhi to maintain the privacy of the wedding. Local people are not being engaged for any work in marriage.

A team of around 500 waiters has been delpoyed, of which 200 are from Mumbai. The dress code of white pants and shirt and turban on the head has been decided for the waiters. The event management will be assisted by the hotel staff.

20230206-170802