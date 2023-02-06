ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Siddharth-Kiara wedding: Guests to feast on 100 dishes from 10 countries

NewsWire
0
0

More than 100 dishes from 10 countries will be served to the guests at the wedding of Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra, which will be held on February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace.

The menu includes Italian, Chinese, American, South Indian, Mexican, Rajasthani, Punjabi, and Gujarati cuisines. Jaisalmer’s Ghotwan Ladoo will be among the sweets.

Punjabi boy Siddharth has taken special care of his guests from Punjab and Delhi and has made arrangements for spicy food for them.

There will be more than 50 stalls at the wedding with 500 waiters in their dress code. The responsibility of attending to each guest has been given to each waiter.

Two to three dishes will be kept at each stall. Besides, many dishes are on the breakfast and lunch menus.

20230206-164002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri hints next project to be movie on ICMR...

    Prakash Jha: “Disgusted with actors in India; they don’t know what...

    MAA president Vishnu Manchu backs Nikhil Siddhartha in ‘Karthikeya 2’ row

    Swara Bhasker records statement in objectionable comments case