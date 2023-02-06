ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Siddharth-Kiara wedding to have a special performance by bride’s brother

Kiara’s brother Mishaal will give a special performance for his sister and brother-in-law on the occasion of their wedding, which will be held on February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace.

Mishaal has prepared a song specially for this occasion. He is a rapper, composer and music director by profession. Mishaal released his first track ‘No My Name’ in November 2022.

The event reportedly will also feature a performance by Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar. Both may dance on the song ‘Dola Re Dola’ from ‘Devdas’. This was mentioned by both of them in an episode of ‘Koffee-with-Karan’.

Kiara and Shahid were much liked in the film ‘Kabir Singh’.

Shahid arrived with wife Meera Rajput on Sunday to attend the wedding. Karan is also a common friend of the couple who gave Siddharth his break in Bollywood with ‘Student of the Year’.

