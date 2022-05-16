Siddharth Malhotra is collaborating for the first time with Rohit Shetty and the duo are working together for the web series, ‘Indian Police Force’ for Amazon Prime Video.

This is a web series debut for both Rohit Shetty and Siddharth Malhotra and the high on action series is currently being shot in Goa, India.

Siddharth shared a glimpse of the shoot on his social media. He shared a video on his Instagram. In the video, Siddharth can be seen doing a fight sequence with Rohit Shetty capturing it on a moving camera.

The actor also shared a selfie with his director Rohit Shetty showing off the injuries he sustained on his arm during the shoot. He captioned his post, “@itsrohitshetty action hero equals to real sweat, real blood! Rohit sir working the camera for some crazy action sequences in Goa.”

The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video and is said to be of eight episodes. It is not yet confirmed if this is going to be a standalone mini-series or the first of a multi-season series.

‘Indian Police Force’ is being jointly directed by Rohit Shetty along with his Chief A.D. (Assistant Director) Sushwanth Prakash.

Besides, Siddharth Malhotra, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. Besides, ‘Indian Police Force’, which is for the web, Rohit Shetty will also be releasing a movie at the end of the year with Ranveer Singh, titled ‘Cirkus’.

As for Siddharth, besides this web series, the actor will be seen next in the movies, ‘Yodha’ and ‘Thank God’.