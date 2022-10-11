ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Siddharth Nigam plays Ranveer Singh on Kapil’s show

NewsWire
0
0

Stand-up comedian Siddharth Nigam is a huge admirer of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh’s look and style and he said he always wanted to play him on screen.

Siddharth talked about fulfilling his dream by doing an act depicting the ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ actor.

Wearing a pink coloured coat and trousers, Siddharth entertained the audience and the ‘Code Name Tiranga’ cast including Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur and director Ribhu Dasgupta with his conversation and entire performance.

He said: “I dearly admire Ranveer Singh for his acting and the energy he carries wherever he goes. So I have been observing his on-screen and off-screen activities for a long time as I really wanted to play him on-screen.”

He expressed his excitement as his act was liked by the host Kapil Sharma and also Archana Puran Singh.

“I was really taken away by the reactions of kapil bhai, archana ji, the special guests and the audience, which made my day. I am looking forward to the episode going on-air and I know people would love it as much as the live audience did,” he added.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221011-165805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    6 years of ‘Neerja’: Ram Madhvani recollects meeting Neerja Bhanot’s mother

    Varun Tej-starrer ‘Ghani’ gets censor clearance

    Saiyami, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu wrap up fire-fighter film ‘Agni’

    Farah Khan, Karan Johar dance to ‘Bole Chudiyan’