Siddharth Roy Kapur: Indian film units get warm welcome abroad

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is president of Producers Guild of India, has said that the Indian film industry gets a warm welcome in foreign countries when our films units visit those places for shooting. He added that it is a misconception that Indians create disturbance in foreign countries while on shoot.

“I feel it’s a stereotype, and you can’t categorise an entire country. We try to be as efficient as possible when we go abroad to shoot. I think every country welcomes our business and they welcome our shoots. It adds to their revenue and it adds to the benefit of citizens there, so I think we are very well welcomed wherever we go.”

Siddharth Roy Kapur was interacting with the media when Producers Guild of India (PGI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Producers Guild of America (PGA) on Friday in Mumbai.

This association is initiated to build a strong collaborative system of assistance between the film, television and new media sectors of India and United States of America.

Kapur expressed his view over the association. “The state of New Jersey has signed MOU with Producers Guild of India which states that we will get more than 30 percent incentives on whatever we spend in the US. Thirty per cent is the baseline and anything above that is also possible, based on certain criteria. This agreement will be beneficial for us because it makes shooting in New Jersey more efficient. We shoot a lot of films in New Jersey and I feel the film production fraternity will be better off with this,” he said.

Talking about his upcoming project, Kapur said: “We have got ‘The Sky Is Pink’ releasing on October 11. I feel happy that people have appreciated the trailer of the film, and we will start full scale promotion of that film from Monday.”

“The Sky Is Pink” is directed by Shonali Bose and its stars Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

–IANS

iv/vnc