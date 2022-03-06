Siddharth Roy Kapur: Parameter of success of theatrical release still remains BO collection

Renowned film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur explains why even though in a corporate structure a film financially recovers all its investment from various revenue streams, in the eyes of the mainstream audience, the parameter of success of a theatrical release will still remain its box office collection.

He is the same filmmaker who has seen the commercial success of an iconic film in Indian cinema like ‘Dangal’ that touched a box office collection of more than Rs 500 crore in India. He has also produced comparatively smaller budget films like ‘Shahid’, ‘Filmistaan’ which received huge critical acclaim and love from the audience but perhaps not a huge number at the box office.

IANS asked now that the release of a film is changing from only to theatre, to OTT platforms, if the parameter of commercial success will only be remaining till its box office collection.

Siddharth explained to IANS : ” I think there are long term and short term effects of a theatrical experience. If we just look at the current situation, where we have just come out of the third wave and things are coming back to normalcy, the business will pick up slowly but the pandemic is still on. We never know if any new variant comes in near future. We also know that time will change and we are hopeful.”

“But in a corporate structure, we monetise different elements of the film and recover our investment from there, that’s the revenue model,” he added.

Mentioning how from music to OTT and satellite rights always helps to recover the investment he said that even though a film does not collect a huge number at the box office, financially the film still remains ‘fine’.

“However, for the mainstream audience and trade analyst, the success of a film is all about. That notion of tagging a film as a hit or flop based on box office numbers will not go anytime soon because that is the open report card. We filmmakers have learned to live with it,” he smiled.

Currently Siddharth’s production house Roy Kapur Films’ is gearing up for the second season of two web series ‘Rocket Boyz’ and ‘Aranyak’. He is also producing the film ‘Pippa’ directed by Raja Krishna Menon, based on the Indo-Bangladesh war. Recently he also finished shooting Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’.

20220306-175204