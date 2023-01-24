BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Siddharth Sharma appointed CEO of Tata Trusts

NewsWire
0
0

The Trustees of Tata Trusts have appointed Siddharth Sharma as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Trusts and Aparna Uppaluri as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), with effect from April 1, 2023.

Sharma has been in government service for two decades where he handled important assignments in key ministries of the government, and as the financial advisor to the 13th and 14th Presidents of India. He subsequently joined the Tata Group where he has been heading the newly formed sustainability portfolio.

Uppaluri is a well-regarded professional with exposure in strategic planning and programme development in the fields of philanthropy, women’s rights, public health, arts, and culture.

With over twenty years of leadership and management experience, she has led the grant making initiatives at the Ford Foundation to advance programmatic commitment to strengthen gender justice and has also served as program director to oversee different verticals at the foundation.

20230124-195802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Expectations of IT majors’ healthy Q3 results lift equity indices (Roundup)

    India to replace China as 2nd largest SaaS nation by 2026

    upGrad to acquire Australia based study abroad market leader GSP

    India going all out to give necessary impetus to indigenous manufacturing