The late Siddharth Shukla is still much adored by fans and recently one of his song videos was released. The song titled; ‘Jeena Zaroori Hai’ was shot by Shukla before his untimely demise in September 2021.

When the song was released, the internet was divided on whether to shower love or express outrage that a song of the late actor was released when his family has clearly expressed that they want to be consulted before any of his work is released in public.

Now it seems after a few days of Twitter blowing up with comments and criticism on the issue, the makers of the song have decided to clear the air. They posted a statement on their social media where they said, “As the makers of the song Jeena Zaroori Hai, we are well aware of the ongoing rage amongst the fans about the release of the song. We want to inform you all that as the makers we take full responsibility of when, where, and with who we will be releasing the song. We would request the fans and media to keep the actors in the song away from the controversy as the artist has delivered their bit of fulfilling their work commitments and has nothing to do with the casting or release of the song whatsoever.”

Their statement further read, “We want to assure the viewers that we have not violated any norms and conditions whatsoever as the making and the release of the song has been executed with detailed evidence in terms of releasing the payments. Jeena Zaroori Hai has been shot and released keeping the public sentiments intact and giving most superiority to the memory of our beloved actor Sidharth Shukla.” The song ‘Jeena Zaroori Hai’ features Deepika Tripathy and Vishal Kotian in addition to Siddharth Shukla. It has been directed by Bidyut Kumar with production by Ramesh Barik.