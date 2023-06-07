ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Siddharth’s video of singing at Sharwanand’s wedding goes viral

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Siddharth surprised everyone at actor Sharwanand’s wedding by going on stage and singing the song ‘Oye Oye’.

A video of the actor is doing the rounds on social media, where he is seen walking up to the stage and joining the band performing. He is then seen breaking into an impromptu gig as he sings ‘Oye Oye’ from his 2009 Telugu film ‘Oye’.

The actor, who is seen in an all white suit, receives a thunderous response from the crowd who is seen hooting, whistling and cheering for him as he showcased his vocal prowess.

Siddharth and Sharwanand became good friend after working on the sets of their film ‘Maha Samudram’ last year.

He will next be seen in ‘Takkar’ and ‘Indian 2’, which stars Kamal Haasan.

20230607-141003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Film wrongly publicised, terms & conditions violated’, alleges real-life hero behind...

    Akshay Oberoi starts shooting for ‘Illegal Season 2’

    Rajkummar Rao to play differently-abled industrialist in biopic

    ‘KGF’ makers hint at new film with Yash in their b’day...