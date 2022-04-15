ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sidharth Arora excited about his upcoming single ‘Tum Na Yahan’

NewsWire
0
1

Singer Sidharth Arora popularly remembered for singing songs like ‘Chalenge Saath Hum’, ‘Aur Koi Na Ho’, ‘Khushi De Gayi’, ‘Seh Na Paunga’ among others is delighted to announce his upcoming single ‘Tum Na Yahan’.

He says: “I’m really excited and feel so delighted to continue releasing new songs with all the love and positive feedback I receive from my fans. Just like my previous songs, Aur koi na ho, which was an animated love story and Chalenge sath hum, released during the covid times as a tribute to the medical workers & police officers, working hard to save the citizens of the country, this too is a theme based song.”

He continues: “My upcoming song, ‘Tum Na Yahan’, will be one of the most soothing songs for all those people with a broken heart. My friend Kabir Sethi wrote the lyrics of this song along with me. Each line carries beautiful feelings with Love being the most cherished emotion one can easily feel in this song.”

Sidharth recalls it was not easy to bring his singing dream come true.

He adds: “I came to Delhi from Amritsar with dreams and a passion to achieve them all, I believe that dreams aren’t the ones we see while sleeping but are those which don’t let you sleep. After doing almost 1000+ shows in Delhi, with having the most popular music room in the clubhouse. I’m living my dream of a successful singing career and devoting more hard work towards it.”

20220415-182803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Debina Bonnerjee’s prosthetics for ‘Shubho Bijoya’ will leave you in shock

    Richa Chadha: Social media campaigns great way to reach max people

    Divya Agarwal on ‘Abhay 3’: ‘It has become a brand, I...

    Pravisht Mishra to dress up like a woman in “Barrister Babu”