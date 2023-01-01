ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sidharth, Kiara celebrate New Year with KJo, Manish Malhotra in Dubai

NewsWire
0
0

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are set to tie the nuptial knot on February 6, rang in the New Year with filmmaker-producer Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra in Dubai.

The fashion designer shared the pictures from their celebrations in which he, Sidharth and Karan can be seen in an all-black look, Kiara Advani wore a shimmery green dress for the new year bash.

Sharing their photo, Manish wrote in his Instagram caption, “Wishing you all a wonderful new year.” Karan also took to the stories section of his Instagram account to share a few glimpses of the new year party.

In the pictures, he posed with Rani Mukerji, who wore a masquerade mask over her eyes. Karan, too, wore one in a solo picture he shared.

Talking about Sid and Kiara, the two were seen together for the first time on screen in the 2021 film ‘Shershaah’. While they have not addressed rumours of their wedding, both actors have spoken fondly about each other in media interactions.

On the work front, while Kiara was recently seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth has ‘Mission Majnu’ lined up for release on January 19. The film will debut on Netflix.

20230101-185203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Keep Julia Roberts from ‘Pretty Woman’ in mind’: ‘Breathe’ director’s brief...

    Bobby Deol: Knew people would watch ‘Race 3’ and realise I...

    ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’: Fans call Anchor Ravi’s elimination ‘unfair’

    Faruk Kabir collaborates with Vishal Mishra for ‘Khuda Haafiz 2’ song