ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sidharth, Kiara make first public appearance as man and wife after wedding

NewsWire
0
0

Actors and newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen together for the first time as an official couple in public since their wedding on February 7.

Viral Bhayani, a paparazzi took to Instagram, where he shared a clip of the duo leaving from Jaisalmer airport. In the video, Sidharth is seen getting out of a car and then helps Kiara to come out.

The two then walked towards the entrance of the airport as they greeted the fans and paparazzi waiting outside to catch a glimpse of the stars. The actor had his arm around Kiara as they walked together.

The new bride was seen wearing sindoor on her forehead and pink wedding bangles.

It was on February 7, when Sidharth and Kiara tied-the-knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. It was an intimate ceremony, which saw a few friends from the industry such as Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor.

20230208-174802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Subhi collaborates with Ed Geater for her English single ‘Water Raft’

    Manuj Nagpal: It is great to play an opposite character of...

    Malayalam drama ‘#Home’ to have global digital release

    ‘Tehran 2’ gave Elnaaz Norouzi a chance to speak in her...