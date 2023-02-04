A few hours after bride-to-be Kiara Advani arrived in Jaisalmer, the groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra also reached the city in the desert state at around 8.15 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Sidharth and Kiara reached Jaisalmer along with their families.

On Saturday, Kiara came on Mukesh Ambani’s chartered plane around 1 p.m. She was accompanied by her parents, grandmother and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Sidharth reached with his family at 8.15 p.m.

Earlier in the evening, the make-up and wedding team reached Jaisalmer by a flight from Mumbai.

The wedding functions will start from February 5.

Meanwhile, some speculations suggested that the wedding shall be telecast on OTT platform Amazon Prime. The discussion started soon after the couple’s video went viral on social media.

Earlier also, there were speculations that both would come together, but it did not happen.

After keeping the fans waiting for the whole day, Sidharth reached the wedding destination with his father Sunil Malhotra, mother Reema Malhotra, sister-in-law Poornima and brother Harshad Malhotra.

Kiara came out from Jaisalmer airport with fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Both left for Hotel Suryagarh in a Fortuner car.

She looked quite pretty in a white outfit.

Kiara Advani was accompanied by her father Jai Jagdeep Advani, mother Genevieve Jaffrey and grandmother.

Some relatives have also come.

When they were coming out of the airport, the media wanted to talk to Kiara’s father about the wedding but he smiled and said “all the best”.

20230204-221202