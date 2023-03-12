ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sidharth Malhotra resumes shooting for next ‘Yodha’

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has resumed shooting for his next film ‘Yodha’, an action thriller.

Sidharth on early morning on Sunday, took to Instagram, shared a video on his Stories. The video shows a view of the city and had a time stamp of 6 a.m. put on it.

For the caption he wrote: “#Yodha’

The thriller ‘Yodha’, directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, is based on a hijacking. The film features Sidharth in an action-packed role and an all-new avatar. Co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

The actor is loaded with different characters and power-packed performances in his upcoming line-up with Rohit Shetty’s directorial venture into the web space, titled ‘The Indian Police Force’.

