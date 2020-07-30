Sidharth Malhotra shares a glimpse of his ‘good old college days’

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra was on a nostalgic trip on Thursday, tweeting a throwback picture from his college days in New Delhi.

In the image, Sidharth can be seen flashing a smile and flexing his muscles while poses for the camera. He wears a blue vest with track pants.

“Throwing it back to the good old college days.. Balancing lectures, rugby practice and gym training … Those unforgettable #DelhiDays! #hometown #TBT #ThrowbackThursday #SidFit,” he wrote while sharing the picture.

On the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in ” Shershaah”, which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient Vikram Batra.

–IANS

sug/vnc