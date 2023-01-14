Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who went through a host of workshops and conducted rigorous research to understand the psyche of a RAW agent ‘Mission Majnu’, has shared his fond memories with the movie cast.

Netflix’s ‘Mission Majnu’, is a film inspired by true events, in which Sidharth Malhotra will be seen uncovering one of India’s most important missions in the 1970s alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi and Shantanu Bagchi.

Sidharth Malhotra said, “I have always been in awe of their work and watched almost every movie they have been a part of. Kumud sir is extremely chatty on set and the way he slipped in and out of his character the minute we were in action was very intriguing. I personally feel like he had the best character arc in the film and I’m really excited to see what the viewers feel about it.”

“Sharib is extremely entertaining on and off camera and not only is he an excellent actor, but also a great singer. I am extremely glad I got to work with both of them!”

On set, Sidharth built a great rapport with the cast and crew of Mission Majnu and had one of the best and most memorable shooting experience.

On working with Rashmika Mandanna and Shantanu Bagchi, Sidharth said, “Shantanu has made his debut with Mission Majnu and I’ve been in awe of him seeing his sincerity towards his work. We used to constantly keep pulling his leg for having a little diary where he would sketch every single shot of the film. He is an extremely visual director and I love that about him.”

“Rashmika and I had such an effortless friendship on set and I would love to work with her again. She is a fitness freak and we made our own makeshift gym on set to workout together in between shots. I am really happy she played the role of Amrin and cannot wait to see the viewers’ reaction to our pairing.”

The espionage-thriller ‘Mission Majnu’ is set to drop on Netflix on January 20.

