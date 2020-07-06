Sidharth Malhotra daydreams of skydiving amid lockdown

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is dreaming about skydiving even as he spends his lockdown hours on the couch.

He shared his reflections on social media by posting two photographs. The first one shows him skydiving, and the second one has him relaxing at home — which seems to be from one of his old photoshoots.

“What I wish to do right now Swipe left to see what I’m actually doing #QuarantineDiaries,” he captioned the images.

Last month, Sidharth shared that coming to Mumbai to explore a career in Bollywood was not easy, adding that the support from his family helped him a lot in his journey.

Opening up about how his family supported his decision to move to Mumbai, Sidharth said: “I remember when I came to Mumbai I was 21 and staying here by myself, I really started appreciating the joint family that I grew up in, (with) so many people around.”

“I remember on the phone speaking to my parents, I would say why don’t we have the habit of ending the call with love you mom, love you, dad. We at our Punjabi household never had a culture like this because none of us ever ventured out and stayed away that far. And I remember one day sitting down with my dad, telling him that whenever we say goodbye you are supposed to say goodbye by saying you love me and dad being the dad he was like ‘ya ya, of course, I love you’,” he added.

The actor continued: “He took a beat and it was funny, at the same time, you can imagine so many fathers, especially of a grown-up child, a 21-year-old staying in a different city and asking their father to please tell love me before ending a call because. I realised it when I came to Mumbai to become an actor, it wasn’t easy and I felt the only thing you fall back on is what your parents have taught you.”