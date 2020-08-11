Canindia News

Sidharth Shukla recalls childhood memories of Janmashtami

Bigg Boss 13 winner and television star Sidharth Shukla has recalled his childhood memories of celebrating Janmashtami. Sidharth took to social media on Tuesday to take a journey down the memory lane.

He also expressed why he feels bad for today’s children.

“Back in d day … I used to look forward to Janmashtami as the next day I wanted to break Matkis in my colony but unfortunately we didn’t get offs from school…..but now I feel worse for school kids as they don’t have school but no breaking matkis ….neway #HappyJanmashtami,” tweeted Sidharth from his verified account on Tuesday.

On the work front, Sidharth features alongside Neha Sharma in the recently-released music video “Dil ko karaar aya”, which is enjoying a warm response from his fans on social media. Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar have lent their voices to the track.

