Canindia News

Sidharth Shukla’s shoot mode is on

by CanIndia New Wire Service05

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Siddharth Shukla has resumed work, going by his social media post,

Sidharth took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures from what looks like his vanity van.

He wrote alongside the pictures, where he is seen posing in front of a mirror: “Shoot mode on!”

Sidharth did not share the details about what he is shooting for.

On the work front, Sidharth features alongside Neha Sharma in the recently-released music video “Dil ko karaar aya”. Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar have lent their voices to the track.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More