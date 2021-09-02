Following the untimely demise of actor Sidharth Shukla (40), social media was on Thursday flooded with condolence messages shared by the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner’s friends and co-stars .

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee also expressed her grief on the passing away of Sidharth, sharing her experience with the actor on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

“Me and Sidharth were together in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. We became good friends. We bonded with our share of fun and fights. I remember the way he used to make me feel blush by singing songs. After coming out from the house, we were not much in touch, but we spoke occasionally. I’m all broken now. I first thought it was a rumour, but later my friend confirmed the sad news. Still I asked her to reconfirm. I’m literally shocked. It was really a bad day. My prayers are with his family, friends and fans,” said Devoleena.

“I’m numb and cannot express myself. But I’m deeply hurt. Sidharth’s death has changed me forever. Now I’ll keep away from fights. Even on social media, I’ll let people go. We need to live and stay positive.”

–IANS

ila/arm