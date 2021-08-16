Newly-appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday appointed Jalandhar Cantt MLA and his close confidant Pargat Singh as the new general secretary of Punjab Congress ahead of the Assembly elections in the state scheduled next year.

In a statement, Sidhu said, “With the approval of interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal and Punjab Congress in-charge Harish rawat, I hereby appoint Pargat Singh as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary (organisation) with immediate effect.”

The appointment came days after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had a meeting with Sonia Gandhi in the national capital.

–IANS

