Sidhu in Pak’s Kartarpur video apart from Bhindranwale, Amrik Khalsa

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) A video song released by Pakistan government prior to the opening of the Kartarpur corridor has run into a controversy for featuring Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu apart from slain Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale amongst other leaders.

The Kartarpur corridor, connecting the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan will open later this week.

The video song had been released by Pakistan’s Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on November 4.

The video also shows posters featuring photographs of Khalistani separatist leaders Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Maj Gen Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa against the backdrop of Sikh pilgrims.

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is seen in the opening frames of the video in which he is seated in a function. In alternate frames in the sequence, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is seen addressing a gathering hailing the importance of the corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

Earlier, Sidhu had received an invitation from Pakistan for attending the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor. Sidhu had run into a controversy soon thereafter too when hoardings featuring him along with Imran Khan were propped up in Chandigarh calling the duo as the ones responsible for the fructification of the road project.

–IANS

