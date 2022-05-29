Ticket sales for the Vancouver leg of rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s tour this summer have been delayed as the Pacific National Exhibition consults police about security risks at its indoor arena.

Laura Ballance, a spokeswoman for the PNE, said the holdup is partly due to the scale of the concert, which could see up to 12,000 people pack into the Hastings Park venue.

While concertgoers are able to buy tickets this weekend for the Punjabi artist’s “Back 2 Business” showcase in several other Canadian cities, sales for Moose Wala’s July 23 performance at the Pacific Coliseum aren’t to become available until June 4.

“We wanted to do a deeper dive into security to ascertain the full scale of public safety risks in consultation with police,” said Ballance. “As part of our security assessment for any large event, police look at our security plans — they may then tell us they want two or six officers on-site working with our in-house security team for the event. The PNE includes that cost in its contract with the show’s promoter.”

Moose Wala shows have a history of security issues, including when Surrey RCMP asked the 5X Block Party Festival to remove him from the 2019 festival’s lineup. Months before, a man was stabbed during one of the rapper’s concerts at a Surrey banquet hall.