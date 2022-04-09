INDIA

Sidhu slams Punjab govt on law and order situation

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab over deteriorating law and order situation by sharing a photo of a girl found dead with her hands and legs tied on a highway.

“(Bhagwant) Maan saab, today a young girl was found dead with her hands & legs tied on highway in Dhanaula & a man killed in Khem Karan,” Sidhu tweeted.

“No fear of law…. If such law and order situation continues, nobody will stay here. First ensure safety of 3 crore Punjabis who are here, before inviting foreigners.”

