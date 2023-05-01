INDIA

Sidhu to join protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said that he will join wrestlers in their protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Calling the protest a ‘Satyagraha’, Sidhu said in a tweet that he will join the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar around noon.

The WFI chief has been accused of sexual harassment by some top women wrestlers.

The Delhi Police have registered two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers. While the first FIR pertains to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the POCSO Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

