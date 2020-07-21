Siemens, SAP partner to give Industry 4.0 a digital boost

Germany, July 21 (IANS) Technology major Siemens and enterprise application software provider SAP SE have partnered to deliver integrated end-to-end software solutions across product lifecycle, supply chain and asset management towards industrial transformation.

SAP will offer Siemens’ ‘Teamcenter’ software as the core foundation for product lifecycle collaboration and product data management while Siemens will offer SAP Intelligent Asset Management solutions and SAP Portfolio and Project Management applications to maximise business value for customers.

According to Klaus Helmrich, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Siemens Digital Industries, this collaboration between two industry leaders is about more than just interoperability and interfaces.

“It is about creating a truly integrated digital thread that unites product and asset lifecycle management with the business that enables customers to optimize production of products,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Combining Siemens’ Teamcenter and SAP S/4HANA software “provides companies an end-to-end process capability from product design to decommission,” said Bob Parker, Senior VP of Industry Research at IDC.

Both the companies will be able to complement and integrate their respective offerings in order to offer customers the first truly integrated and enhanced solutions for product lifecycle management (PLM), supply chain, service and asset management.

“As manufacturers design and deliver smarter products and assets, access to real-time business information across networks is critical to bring new and improved innovations to market faster,” said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and responsible for SAP Product Engineering.

SAP’s end-to-end suite of applications and services are currently enabling more than 437,000 business and public customers globally.

–IANS

na/