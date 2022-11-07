INDIASCI-TECH

Signal launches new feature allowing users to customise their stories

NewsWire
0
0

In order to maintain end-to-end encryption, the encrypted messaging app Signal has introduced a new feature that allows users to customise how to post their stories.

The new feature will allow stories to automatically expire 24 hours after sharing, but anyone can manually delete them anytime before.

One just has to go to Settings and then to “Stories” and turn off Stories to maintain utmost privacy.

“Today, stories have created a major shift in communication in the social media domain, and introducing such cool features is another dynamic to amplify content engagement in a hassle-free mode,” an official report said.

“There has been conjecture on maintaining privacy, and with the new feature introduced at Signal, it enables the user to have intimate conversations with the people who matter,” it added.

The platform has chosen to handle story viewing in a broader way.

All Signal contacts can view stories, including everyone in your phone’s contact list who uses the app, anyone who has had a one-on-one conversation (even without adding a contact), and anyone who has accepted a message request.

Additionally, one can share stories with a smaller group of people or groups and create a custom format to keep track of who has viewed each story, said the report.

20221107-153604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2nd T20I: Rohit leads from the front as India beat Australia,...

    Delhi Police register FIR over scuffle in Rohingya camp

    How Kashmiris received Imran Khan’s Friday address

    TN tribal family forced to carry ailing woman in cloth cradle...