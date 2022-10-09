SCI-TECHWORLD

Signal may soon bring Stories-like feature

NewsWire
0
0

Encrypted messaging app Signal may soon roll out a new Stories-like feature that disappears after 24 hours.

The messaging app has started beta testing a short Stories feature this week that lets users create and share images, videos, and texts with their friends on Signal that will automatically disappear after 24 hours.

“Stories are, of course, end-to-end encrypted, giving you a new way to communicate on Signal without compromising privacy,” the company said in a blogpost.

“You are always fully in control of who you share your stories with. You can share your stories with all of your Signal connections (Signal connections your contacts + anyone you’ve had a 1:1 chat with), or with a custom list of friends, or with any of your Signal groups,” it added.

The platform said that when you share stories with groups, anyone else in that group can view, share, react, and reply to that group story.

It also mentioned that the only people who will be able to see your stories will be your friends, who are also beta testers.

Users can also turn Stories off completely in their Settings. This will prevent them from creating stories or seeing anyone’s stories.

20221009-112203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Majority of Gen Z on Tinder feel future of dating ‘fluid’:...

    OnePlus launches 9RT 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 888 chip in India

    Report links Huawei to China’s domestic spying in Xinjiang

    YouTube ends test for quickly enabling PiP on iOS