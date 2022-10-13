WORLD

Significant rainfall causes flash flooding in Aus state

Hundreds of incidents, including regional flooding, power outage and road closure, have been reported across the Australian state of Victoria as it was hit by heavy rainfall overnight.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) on Thursday issued major flood warning for several rivers and creeks across the state as a 24 hour rainfall totals of up to 120 mm was expected over elevated terrain in Victoria, reports Xinhua news agency.

BOM said flash flooding may also become a risk, including for the Melbourne area on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Until Thursday afternoon, the number of incident reports from the state’s emergency department had grown to over 500, with flooding and building damage impacting communities the most.

Victoria’s State Emergency Service (SES) has issued dozens of flood warnings and responded to over 800 requests for assistance in the past 24 hours.

About 9,000 homes experienced outrage overnight and more than 300 homes were still without power as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Meanwhile, some regional township would be cut off as roads are closed due to flooding, landslide or fallen trees and debris.

The state’s traffic authorities have issued traffic alert and warned the drivers not to drive through floodwater.

