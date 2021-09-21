Environment Canada is forecasting 40mm-75mm of total rainfall in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) due to a cold weather system arriving late this evening and continuing through Thursday morning. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms that could contribute an additional 10 – 25 mm of rainfall for tomorrow, where they develop.

Due to the total rainfall amounts possible with this cold weather system and the additional risk of thunderstorm activity throughout the day, all rivers within the GTA may experience higher flows and water levels, resulting in hazardous conditions, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon. The combination of slippery and unstable banks, and rising water levels could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water bodies. Some flooding and ponding may occur in low-lying areas or areas with poor drainage, if higher rainfall amounts materialize with thunderstorm activity.

Please stay away from rivers and streams, and exercise caution around all bodies of water and valley banks, warned the TRCA.