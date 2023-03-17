INDIA

Significant rise in number of EVM’s ballot units, control units

NewsWire
0
0

The total number of control units and ballot units has increased significantly since 2014. Control Units and Ballot units are constituents of electronic voting machines (EVM).

Currently there are 31.03 lakh ballot units (BU) and 22.15 control units (CU) available in the country. While the number of BUs and CUs in 2014 was 3.82 lakh and 2.50 lakh it increased to 13.95 BUs and 10.56 CUs in 2018. There are 13.26 lakh BUs and 9.09 lakh CUs which are new procurement or under production.

The above information was given by the Ministry of Law and Justice in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed that EVMs and VVPATs are designed and manufactured indigenously by Bharat Electronic Limited (M/s. BEL) (PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India) and Electronic Corporation of India Limited (M/s. ECIL) (PSU under the Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India). Paper Roll of the VVPAT is procured by the States/UTs from the manufacturers including M/s. BEL and M/s. ECIL, said the reply.

The ECI has informed that presently, it is using the M-3 Model of EVMs and VVPATS.

In an election petition filed in Karnataka High Court in the matter of Michael B. Fernandes vs. C.K. Jaffer Sharief, 2004 SCC online Kar 72, the Hon’ble Court had observed that EVMs are tamper proof and there is no possibility of manipulation of mischief at the instance of anyone, added the reply.

As per the Election Commission, an EVM is designed with two units, the control unit and the balloting unit. These units are joined together by a cable. The control unit of the EVM is kept with the presiding officer or the polling officer. The balloting unit is kept within the voting compartment for electors to cast their votes.

20230317-154404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Uttarakhand flood tragedy: 15 people from Jharkhand missing

    Show cause notice to 2 J&K employees for social media activity

    Shah to inaugurate NATGRID campus in B’luru

    The heroin seizure in Gujarat that had its impact on a...