Environment Canada issued a special winter weather statement today for several regions across Ontario, including Mississauga and Brampton.

The statement says Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills, Milton, Caledon, Mississauga and Brampton should prepare for “significant snowfall” that will take place from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are possible with locally higher amounts of up to 20 cm, and reduced visibility during heavy snowfall. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult, the national weather service warned.

A Texas low is responsible for the heavy snowfall that will also impact Toronto, Vaughan, Markham, Pickering and Oshawa.