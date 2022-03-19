Bollywood actor Sikandar Kher will be shooting for a special family episode alongside his mother, Kirron Kher, on ‘India’s Got Talent’.

Kirron is also one of the judges on the show. Sikandar shared that shooting with family is always fun as quite often, they don’t get to spend time together given their busy schedules.

Excited to be a part of this special episode with his mother, Sikandar says, “It’s always a pleasure get to shoot with family, as we usually don’t get the opportunity so spend as much time with them as we would ideally want to, but getting to work with them gives us the same, while ensuring that our profession does not get disrupted.”

“On this special family episode, I am going to appear alongside my mother as a guest on her show, India’s Got Talent, and I can’t be more thankful to the makers to think of such a beautiful idea which not only satisfies the viewers, but also solves our problem of never getting enough time to spend with our family. Look forward to being a part of many such special episodes with my mother”, he added.

Sikandar Kher was last seen in the second season of Sushmita Sen’s family crime thriller web-series, ‘Aarya’ and in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’.

20220319-145804