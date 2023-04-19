Actor Sikandar Kher, who received a lot of appreciation for his work in the streaming film ‘Monica, O My Darling’, will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming series ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’, in which he plays an alcoholic cop. For his part in the series, the actor put on 15 Kgs.

He shared that it was the director’s idea to have this character on the heavier side as he consumes a lot of alcohol.

Talking about the same, Sikandar said: “In the series I play the role of a cop in Kolkata, so I am wearing a white uniform, not the khaki ones. But Pritam (director) wanted the cop to look heavy, weight wise, because he is an alcoholic and has a certain mood.”

‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’, which also stars Revathi, Tillotama Shome, Adil Hussain, Tanya Mankitala and Shantanu Maheshwari, is about a rebellious vampire with a broken tooth, who falls for a shy dentist on the streets of Kolkata.

20230419-131004