ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sikandar Kher gained 15 kilos for his role in ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Sikandar Kher, who received a lot of appreciation for his work in the streaming film ‘Monica, O My Darling’, will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming series ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’, in which he plays an alcoholic cop. For his part in the series, the actor put on 15 Kgs.

He shared that it was the director’s idea to have this character on the heavier side as he consumes a lot of alcohol.

Talking about the same, Sikandar said: “In the series I play the role of a cop in Kolkata, so I am wearing a white uniform, not the khaki ones. But Pritam (director) wanted the cop to look heavy, weight wise, because he is an alcoholic and has a certain mood.”

‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’, which also stars Revathi, Tillotama Shome, Adil Hussain, Tanya Mankitala and Shantanu Maheshwari, is about a rebellious vampire with a broken tooth, who falls for a shy dentist on the streets of Kolkata.

20230419-131004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tina on sorting out differences with Shalin post ‘BB16’: ‘Don’t think...

    Priyanka received equal pay just once in her 20-year career

    Arshi Khan enjoyed Holi with Goan hues this year

    Vicky Kaushal is back to basics