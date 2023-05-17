ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Sikandar Kher, who left a mark with his delectable performance in ‘Monica, O My Darling’, is currently shooting for season 3 of his streaming show ‘Aarya’ in which he essays the role of Daulat.

The actor recently took to his Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the show in which he can be seen with the lead of the show – actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, who essays the titular role in ‘Aarya 3’.

He captioned the picture, “Daulat always there to serve you, protect and lean on walls. Aarya 3, Dugga Dugga and Thank you (sic)”.

The crew and cast recently resumed shooting in Mumbai of the series after wrapping up the schedule in Rajasthan. Sikandar has found immense love for the show helmed by Ram Madhvani and since the release of the show has become one of the most impressive actors in the OTT space.

