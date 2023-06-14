Actor Sikandar Kher, who is best known for his roles in ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Aarya’ and ‘Monica, O My Darling’, took to his Instagram account to wish his mother, actress Kirron Kher a happy birthday.

For the special occasion, the actor wrote: “To a lean mean fighting machine.. here’s wishing you good health and everything your heart desires.. I love you the most in the world .. Happy birthday #KirronKher #Birthday #Maa.”

Sikander Kher was most recently seen in the Netflix romantic thriller series ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’. Currently, the actor has two films in production, ‘Dukaan’ and the American film ‘Monkey Man’.

20230614-161002