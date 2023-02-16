ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sikandar’s role in ‘Chidiya Udd’ is inspired by a real Kamathipura criminal

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Sikandar Kher will be seen playing a negative character in the upcoming web-series ‘Chidiya Udd’. His character is inspired by a real life criminal from Kamathipura.

‘Chidiya Udd’, which will be out on MX Player, is about human trafficking which is set in Kamathipura. The sources say there has been a lot of detailed discussion on this real life person.

A source said: “Kamathipura is infamous for tough bouncers, who are known for being rough.”

“Sikandar’s character is sort of inspired by someone who lives there and has a criminal background. There has been a lot of discussion about the real person, like his mannerisms, the way he talks or the way he thinks. Since the inspiration for the character is a real person, the team is not naming him.”

The web series also stars ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor Madhur Mittal, along with Ravi Kothari, Gopal K Singh, and Dheeraj Dev, in pivotal roles in the series.

The new series will be produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri and directed by Marathi director Ravi Jadhav.

20230216-152202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ankit Siwach: I thrive on learning from others rather than compete

    Sasikumar congratulates fencing champ Bhavani Devi for winning gold

    Ammy Virk-Sonam Bajwa’s ‘Puaada’ in cinemas on April 2

    Noah Centineo of ‘Black Adam’ shares his experience growing up with...