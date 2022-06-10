An advocate Hansraj Malviya (40) died in Sikar district of Rajasthan after he self immolated himself protesting alleged harassment by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), police said.

The lawyer was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his death.

As per police officials, he immolated himself on Thursday and then tried to barge into SDM Rakesh Kumar’s cabin to drag him from his seat.

Therefore, Kumar also sustained injuries in his fingers.

The Rajasthan High Court Bar Association has demanded the arrest and suspension of all officials responsible for Malviya’s death.

The Jaipur District Bar Association has announced boycotting of work on Friday.

As per District Bar Association President Sunil Sharma, “Hansraj Mavliya was harassed by officials and he died in SMS hospital in Jaipur. We will not attend judicial work on Friday as this is a reprehensible incident.”

20220610-072602