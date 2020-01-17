Sikar woman quits Dubai job to contest panchayat polls

Jaipur, Jan 20 (IANS) For Sunita, it could be termed as call of the rural India, which motivated her to quit her plush job with a shipping company in Dubai, the UAE, and return to Rajasthan, her home state, and contest the panchayat elections.

She is contesting local polls in the Nangal village, which comes under the Sikar district.

After staying in Dubai for a decade, she returned to her husband’s village with a craving to develop it. She wants to work for regular power and water supply and create ample employment opportunities for women. Quality education for girls also figures on her to-do list.

While her husband still works in Dubai, her in-laws live in Sikar.

Stating that none of my family members, either from her parents’ or in-laws’ side are in politics, Sunita said, “While working in Dubai, I saw that people work hard to grow their country. Hence, I am here to work for my area.”

The local polls are being held in four phases in Rajasthan. While the first phase was on January 18, the second phase will take place on January 22, in which Sunita is contesting.

