INDIA

Sikh man dies after being rescued from California lake

NewsWire
0
0

A 21-year-old Sikh man, who was on a student visa to the US, died after he drowned in a lake in California where he had gone for an outing along with his wife.

Hashpreet Singh had gone to Millerton Lake in Fresno, California, along with his wife when he was swept away by the waters, according to a fundraiser page created for him.

Lifeguards reached after a possible drowning was reported near Boat Ramp 3 on the Fresno County side of the lake at around 6 p.m. (local time). They conducted a grid search because it was hard to see due to the murky water.

“Singh was found about 15 yards offshore, in a 10-foot-deep area that was once a parking lot but is currently underwater due to the high-water levels,” Fox26 News reported.

Singh was not wearing a life jacket, nor did he know how to swim, according to a park ranger.

He was airlifted to the Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition where he died two days later on July 16.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Singh’s father-in-law, Rocky Barredo, seeking help with the medical cost and sending Singh’s body back to his home in India.

Describing Singh as a “loving son-in-law and an amazing husband”, Barredo said on the page that Singh was on a student visa and had married his daughter less than two months ago.

“My daughter works long hours and doesn’t get many days off. So on the first day off they decided to go to Millerton Lake,” Barredo wrote on the fundraiser page. “The lake was full and when he jumped into the water, it swept him away… He never came up once he jumped into the water… He was airlifted to Fresno Community hospital and was on life support.”

2023071942004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kannada superstars celebrate Sankranti, call on fans to share the joy

    5th T20I: Harris, Gardner, Graham power Australia to 4-1 series win...

    The Most Important Yoga Posture is Breathwork

    TN forest dept to build natural enclosure for rewilding of orphaned...