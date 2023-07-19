A 21-year-old Sikh man, who was on a student visa to the US, died after he drowned in a lake in California where he had gone for an outing along with his wife.

Hashpreet Singh had gone to Millerton Lake in Fresno, California, along with his wife when he was swept away by the waters, according to a fundraiser page created for him.

Lifeguards reached after a possible drowning was reported near Boat Ramp 3 on the Fresno County side of the lake at around 6 p.m. (local time). They conducted a grid search because it was hard to see due to the murky water.

“Singh was found about 15 yards offshore, in a 10-foot-deep area that was once a parking lot but is currently underwater due to the high-water levels,” Fox26 News reported.

Singh was not wearing a life jacket, nor did he know how to swim, according to a park ranger.

He was airlifted to the Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition where he died two days later on July 16.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Singh’s father-in-law, Rocky Barredo, seeking help with the medical cost and sending Singh’s body back to his home in India.

Describing Singh as a “loving son-in-law and an amazing husband”, Barredo said on the page that Singh was on a student visa and had married his daughter less than two months ago.

“My daughter works long hours and doesn’t get many days off. So on the first day off they decided to go to Millerton Lake,” Barredo wrote on the fundraiser page. “The lake was full and when he jumped into the water, it swept him away… He never came up once he jumped into the water… He was airlifted to Fresno Community hospital and was on life support.”

