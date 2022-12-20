A 30-year-old Sikh, who came to Canada just last month from Punjab, died on the spot after being hit by a transport truck in Mississauga.

Manpreet Singh was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened at Courtneypark Drive and Edwards Boulevard just before 7 a.m. on December 13, Peel Regional Police said.

Manpreet worked at a factory in Mississauga and had left early in the morning.

“At around 6.47 a.m. or 6.50 a.m. in the morning, he met with the accident. He got down the bus and was walking when a truck hit him,” Manpreet’s friend Balwinder Singh told Omni News, a multilingual and multicultural television broadcaster in Canada.

Balwinder said that Manpreet, the only child of his parents, had come from Punjab’s Faridkot district on a spousal visa.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for taking Manpreet’s body to India for his funeral.

Last month, 20-year-old Indian student Kartik Saini was killed after he was hit and dragged by a pickup truck while crossing a road on a cycle in Toronto.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), so far this year there have been 259 fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads, waterways and trails.

