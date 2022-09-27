A group of Sikh pilgrims will depart for Pakistan on October 28 from the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar to take part in the Saka Panja Sahib centenary event at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, said Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Harmeet Singh Kalka on Tuesday.

The pilgrims will return to Amritsar on November 2, he said. They will also visit Lahore and other gurdwaras in Pakistan, including Nankana Sahib.

“Of 240 pilgrims, 40 pilgrims will be sent by the DSGMC from Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad,” Kalka said.

He said the pilgrims must be inoculated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and must undergo a COVID-19 test 72 hours before departing for Pakistan.

