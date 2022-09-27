INDIA

Sikh pilgrims to depart Pakistan for Saka Panja Sahib centenary

NewsWire
0
0

A group of Sikh pilgrims will depart for Pakistan on October 28 from the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar to take part in the Saka Panja Sahib centenary event at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, said Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Harmeet Singh Kalka on Tuesday.

The pilgrims will return to Amritsar on November 2, he said. They will also visit Lahore and other gurdwaras in Pakistan, including Nankana Sahib.

“Of 240 pilgrims, 40 pilgrims will be sent by the DSGMC from Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad,” Kalka said.

He said the pilgrims must be inoculated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and must undergo a COVID-19 test 72 hours before departing for Pakistan.

20220927-173205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After decades of neglect, Sanoth village lake turns into recreation spot

    Costly coal dumped from IEA’s plan for EU to wean off...

    Vaccinate all age groups in selected areas: Punjab CM

    Minor tremor felt in J&K