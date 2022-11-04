This year’s Sikh Remembrance Day Ceremony will be held this Sunday at 2:30pm, at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Kitchener, Ontario

The annual Sikh Remembrance Day Ceremony is held every year at the historic location of the grave of WWI Canadian hero Private Buckam Singh, the only military grave in Canada of a Sikh soldier from the World Wars. According to SikhMuseum.com it has become one of the largest annual gathering of Sikh soldiers and veterans in North America.

Wounded twice on the battlefields of France in WWI, Canadian soldier Private Buckam Singh was one of only nine Sikh soldiers allowed to serve with Canadian Forces in WWI. The discovery of his war medal and military grave has led the Sikh community to reclaim a forgotten son and Canada to reclaim the story of a war hero.

Sikhs have a long martial tradition that extends back 400 years to the time of the 6th Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind who said that Sikhs had to be both saints and soldiers.

Over 65,000 Sikh soldiers fought in WWI as part of the British Army and over 300,000 Sikhs fought alongside the allies in WWII.

Today Sikhs can be found in the militaries of many countries around the world including Canada where their religious articles of faith are accommodated and their military heritage is respected.