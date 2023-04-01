SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Peshawar

NewsWire
0
0

A Sikh shopkeeper was killed by an unknown assailant in the Garhi Ata Mohammad area on the outskirts of Peshawar in Pakistan, the police said, according to media reports.

The police said an unidentified motorcyclist opened indiscriminate fire on Dyal Singh (35), killing him on the spot.

“The assailant parked his motorcycle outside Singh’s shop and fire two shots from a pistol,” Malik Habib, SP Saddar, told Dawn, adding that Singh received bullets in his head and chest, Dawn reported.

Habib said the deceased was originally from Tirah valley in Khyber district, but had migrated to Peshawar and was living in Mohallah Jogan Shah.

A statement issued by the city police said SSP (Operations) Haroon-ur-Rasheed met Singh’s relatives and informed them that CCTV footage has been obtained and a probe has been launched into the incident.

On May 15, 2022, two Sikh community members were killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire on them in the jurisdiction of Sarband police station on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

The victims  Ranjeet Singh (38) and Guljeet Singh (42)  owned spice shops in Battathal Bazaar, Dawn reported.

20230401-165004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi meets visiting 7 NSAs, discusses Afghan situation

    PPP threatens to leave Pak govt coalition over flawed digital census...

    ‘Will counter disinformation with information'” US rejects Imran claims of regime...

    Balochistan CM could be voted out by no-confidence motion