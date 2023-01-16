COMMUNITYDIASPORAWORLD

Sikh teen dies in Canada car crash

A 17 year-old Indo-Canadian student died after he lost control of his vehicle due to bad weather conditions and crashed into a utility pole, media reports said.

Taren Singh Lal was driving home when his Tesla crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Fraser Highway and 228th Street in Langley, British Columbia.

The force of the crash, which occurred earlier this month, flattened a fence and toppled a tree, the Global News reported.

The Langley Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they were called to the accident site near Fraser Highway and 228th Street.

Lal, who was a student of Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey, died on the spot.

His mother told Omni News that she spoke to her son just before the crash, and had asked him to pick up some food on his way home.

The family told the channel that they call police every day, with no updates.

In a statement to OMNI News, the Langley RCMP said: “Investigators continue to look into all causal factors. These are complex investigations and it is still very early in the investigation.”

GoFundMe page has been set up to support Lal’s family, especially his 12 year-old sister.

The page described Lal as “a loving son, protective older brother, unforgettable friend, and a beloved role model to those around him”.

He was involved in the community through sports activities and had hoped to join the police force in the future.

