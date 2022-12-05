In a “targeted” killing, a 21 year-old Canadian-Sikh woman died after being shot multiple times outside a gas station in Mississauga, police said.

Pawanpreet Kaur, a resident of Brampton, died on December 3 at th Petro Canada gas station in the Creditview-Britannia roads area around 10.40 pm.

“Upon arrival police located the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Life saving measures were attempted however the victim succumbed to her injuries, a Peel Regional Police statement said.

Police are on a lookout for the suspect who was dressed in all dark clothing and was observed leaving the scene on foot following the incident.

Calling it a targeted incident, the police has launched a homicide investigation.

No weapon has been recovered so far from the crime scene, police said.

They have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage that may have captured the moments leading up to, during, or after the incident to contact the investigators, adding that there is no threat to the public safety.

The incident comes just days after 18 year-old Indian-origin Sikh Mehakpreet Sethi was stabbed to death at the parking lot of a high school in Surrey.

