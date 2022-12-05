COMMUNITYDIASPORAWORLD

Sikh woman shot dead outside gas station in Canada

NewsWire
0
0

In a “targeted” killing, a 21 year-old Canadian-Sikh woman died after being shot multiple times outside a gas station in Mississauga, police said.

Pawanpreet Kaur, a resident of Brampton, died on December 3 at th Petro Canada gas station in the Creditview-Britannia roads area around 10.40 pm.

“Upon arrival police located the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Life saving measures were attempted however the victim succumbed to her injuries, a Peel Regional Police statement said.

Police are on a lookout for the suspect who was dressed in all dark clothing and was observed leaving the scene on foot following the incident.

Calling it a targeted incident, the police has launched a homicide investigation.

No weapon has been recovered so far from the crime scene, police said.

They have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage that may have captured the moments leading up to, during, or after the incident to contact the investigators, adding that there is no threat to the public safety.

The incident comes just days after 18 year-old Indian-origin Sikh Mehakpreet Sethi was stabbed to death at the parking lot of a high school in Surrey.

20221205-105225

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shapovalov expecting a long battle with Nadal in Australian Open quarters

    Peel police appeal for witnesses in Brampton homicide

    Canada among 10 most miserable countries: Report

    Police looking for 24-year-old woman missing since March